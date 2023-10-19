OnePlus today officially unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone, dubbed OnePlus Open. The first foldable from OnePlus features a book-like form factor and takes on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. Even though the OnePlus Open starts at $100 less than the price of other competitor foldables, at $1,699, it's still an expensive smartphone.

Thankfully, OnePlus is offering fantastic discounts for those interested in trying their first foldable phone without spending too much. They have a trade-in program where customers can get surprisingly high prices for their old smartphones. Below, you will find the trade-in values for various Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Google smartphones.

OnePlus Open trade-in: Get assured $200 off + additional discount

Before we begin, it should be noted that OnePlus is offering a base trade-in value of $200 for all devices. The trade-in values listed below represent the additional value you can receive on top of this minimum $200 discount. For example, if you trade in an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can get up to $1,200 off on your OnePlus Open ($200 minimum + $1,000 maximum trade-in value).

Kindly note that the following trade-in prices are current as of the time of writing. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good Condition" with the highest available storage capacity.

Apple iPhone Trade-in Value

Model Maximum Trade-in Value iPhone 14 Pro Max $1000 iPhone 14 Pro $760 iPhone 14 Plus $670 iPhone 14 $650 iPhone 13 Pro Max $750 iPhone 13 Pro $750 iPhone 13 $290 iPhone 13 mini $150 iPhone 12 Pro Max $330 iPhone 12 Pro $270 iPhone 12 $190 iPhone 12 mini $90 iPhone 11 Pro Max $250 iPhone 11 Pro $210 iPhone 11 $160 iPhone XS Max $110 iPhone XR $100 iPhone X, XS $70

Just like most trade-in offers, OnePlus offers the highest trade-in values for Apple iPhones. If you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max from last year, you can get up to $1,000 for it. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro fetches you $760, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 models would get you $670 and $650, respectively.

Interestingly, OnePlus is offering only $290 for the base model iPhone 13, even though it's quite similar to the iPhone 14. On a positive note, though, the iPhone 13 Pro Max still holds a high trade-in value, with OnePlus offering $750 for it. Finally, it is worth noting that the recently launched iPhone 15 series is not yet eligible for the trade-in program.

Samsung Phone Trade-in Value

Model Maximum Trade-in Value Galaxy S23 Ultra $800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $800 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $500 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $500 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $90 Galaxy S23+ $300 Galaxy S23 $230 Galaxy S22 Ultra $350 Galaxy S22+ $220 Galaxy S22 $180 Galaxy S21 Ultra $190 Galaxy S21 Plus $130 Galaxy S21 $80 Galaxy Note20 Ultra $170 Galaxy S21 FE $80 Galaxy A53 $70 Other Galaxy smartphones $20 to $80

OnePlus is also offering surprisingly high values for Samsung Galaxy smartphones. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can receive as much as $800 in trade-in value, while the S23+ and the regular S23 would get you $300 and $230, respectively. Interestingly, Samsung is keen on attracting previous-gen Samsung foldable owners by offering up to $800 off for those who own the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

OnePlus Phone Trade-in Value

Model Maximum Trade-in Value OnePlus 11 $810 OnePlus 10T $500 OnePlus 10 Pro $500 OnePlus 9 Pro $500 Nord $140 OnePlus 8 Pro $110 OnePlus 9 $100 OnePlus 9R $80 OnePlus 8T+ $80 OnePlus Nord CE $80 OnePlus 8 $70 OnePlus 8T $70 OnePlus 7 Pro $60 OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro / 7 Pro $50 OnePlus 8 $40 OnePlus 7 $20

And, of course, OnePlus is providing high trade-in values for its own smartphones. Right now, the OnePlus 11 could get you over $1,000 (including the $200 trade-in bonus) — it's currently available for just $700 on Amazon. Even if you have the two-year-old OnePlus 9 Pro, you can still receive $500 in return.

Google Pixel Trade-in Value

Model Maximum Trade-in Value Pixel 7 Pro $280 Pixel 7 $160 Pixel 6 Pro $130 Pixel 6 $80 Pixel 5 $50 Pixel 5a $50

Interestingly, OnePlus isn't providing particularly high trade-in values for Google Pixel smartphones. The one-year-old Pixel 7 Pro would only bring you $280, which is considerably lower compared to other flagship phones. Meanwhile, the two-year-old Pixel 6 would only yield $80 in trade-in value. And, as expected, the Pixel Fold is still not eligible for trade-in.

Motorola Phone Trade-in Value

Model Maximum Trade-in Value Motorola Razr $400 Edge (2022) $150 Edge Plus 5G (2022) $150 Edge $120 Razr 5G $120 G100 $120 G Power, G Stylus $90 Older $50 to $100

So, there you have it! These are the trade-in values OnePlus is offering on the Open foldable for smartphones from other brands. It is worth noting that OnePlus is also offering Limited Edition OnePlus Buds Pro 2, three months of YouTube Premium, and six months of Google One (100GB plan) on the purchase of the OnePlus Open, making the purchase even more enticing.