OnePlus officially pulls the plug on the OnePlus 6 and 6T Series

OnePlus 6 was announced on May 16, 2018, and the OnePlus 6T on October 29, 2018. A OnePlus staff member officially confirmed on the community forum today that the OnePlus 6 Series are officially discontinued, and have reached the end of software support. OnePlus has also recently announced the latest flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently only available in China.

OnePlus has recently pushed out an update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T devices that included the November 2021 patch. The last patch came with various bug fixes and security updates, and it is sadly the last official update the OnePlus 6 Series will ever receive. A OnePlus staff member confirmed the news on the community forum:

“After 3 major updates and more than 3 years of updates, around 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds it's now time to close a chapter and announce the end of OnePlus 6 and 6T official software support. It was thanks to your constant support that we were able to constantly improve the software experience on these devices and we can't thank you enough for your constant feedback. We would like to share a special word of appreciation to all the beta testers, that, since 2018, have been testing features before they would get released to the stable version. You played a huge role in optimizing OxygenOS to ensure an overall better experience.”

It wasn’t entirely unexpected, as the devices were released back in 2018. If you are a OnePlus 6 or 6T user and want to hold on to your device for longer, you’ll be glad to know that our sister site XDA-Developers has a strong community of third-party developers who support the two devices with custom ROMs, and the latest Android versions that come with up-to-date security patches. If you want to learn more about flashing and how to customize your device after it's discontinued, we have all the guides and help you need to get started.

