We know from leaks that the OnePlus Nord will feature dual front cameras, while the official sneak peek earlier this week revealed four cameras at the back. Well, the suspense is finally over, as OnePlus has finally revealed the camera hardware that has been fitted inside its highly-anticipated mid-ranger that arrives on July 21.

Starting with the quad rear camera setup, there is a 48MP primary snapper with the Sony IMX586 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a macro camera (resolution unspecified). Notably, the 48MP main camera will also bring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to the table, allowing users to capture blur-free photos and more stable videos.

Over at the front, you get a 32MP primary camera sitting alongside a wide-angle selfie camera with a 105-degree field of view. OnePlus has not revealed the resolution of OnePlus Nord’s secondary front camera, but a previous leak suggests it will use an 8MP sensor working in tandem with a wide-angle lens.

Source: OnePlus Forum

