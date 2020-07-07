OnePlus Nord

OnePlus is creating hype about its next product, the OnePlus Nord. The device has been in the rumor mill for a while now and the company has finally started revealing its features one by one. Further, the latest teaser says OnePlus Nord will feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The feature was teased on the Instagram Story of @OnePlus.Nord account, which was later posted on Twitter by Ishan Agarwal. The post was shared by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei with the caption, “flagship camera incoming.”

The OnePlus Nord has already been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC and come equipped with dual front cameras. It will retain the alert slider and sport a glossy finish on the rear panel. Moreover, latest leak suggests that the device will be launched on July 21.

