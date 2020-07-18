OnePlus Nord is surely riding a great wave of marketing hype right now, all thanks to teasers and feature drops the company has slowly been revealing ahead of its July 21 launch. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the OnePlus Nord will feature a smooth display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In an official OnePlus forum post, Shawn L. (Head of Product for Nord) also revealed that the highly anticipated OnePlus mid-ranger will come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM. But this will probably be the device’s high-end variant, and we can expect a more affordable version of the OnePlus Nord that packs a lesser amount of RAM.

The generous 12 gigs of RAM inside the OnePlus Nord will be paired alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC. OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will feature four rear cameras that include a 48MP primary snapper with the Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and a macro camera.