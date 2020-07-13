OnePlus has been dropping breadcrumbs of information regarding its upcoming mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord, ahead of its July 21 launch. In its latest teaser video on Instagram, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will feature a wide-angle selfie camera so that you can capture a wider scene without needing a selfie stick.

OnePlus says the wide-angle selfie camera on the OnePlus Nord will offer a 105-degree field of view, which should be sufficient for group selfies. This might help OnePlus Nord stand out, as a large majority of phones that feature dual front cameras usually have a primary camera for capturing photos while the second one is usually a depth sensor.

As per a previous leak, the OnePlus Nord will feature 32MP and 8MP cameras on the front, housed in a pill-shaped hole punch. The former will likely be the primary snapper, while the latter will be the one with the wide-angle lens for capturing a wider scene.