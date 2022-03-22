OnePlus could soon introduce a Nord branded smartwatch

OnePlus' Nord branded devices have always been targeted towards mid-range and budget buyers. After successfully rolling out competitive smartphones in the mid-range segment, a recent report claimed that the Nord brand is now exploring ways to get into other markets, such as TWS wireless earphones. It seems that OnePlus is not only working on Nord-branded wireless earbuds but a smartwatch as well.

The report comes from the reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles) who claims that OnePlus has been working on a Nord-branded smartwatch behind the scenes. Not a lot about the smartwatch is known right now, but Brar says that it will be priced between the Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 ($65-$110) price bracket. This price is much lower than the price of OnePlus' first smartwatch.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The leaker speculates that the Nord smartwatch will come with features such as "heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, step count, smartphone notifications, music control, among other things." But nothing is confirmed as of now. Based on the price, we can also speculate that the smartwatch won't run on WearOS, but OnePlus' own smartwatch OS. The leaker, however, is able to confirm that the smartwatch will be introduced alongside the Nord 3 in the second half of this year.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus working on a Nord branded smartwatch? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Android Police