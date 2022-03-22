We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Smartwatches

OnePlus could soon introduce a Nord branded smartwatch

By Sanuj Bhatia March 22, 2022, 1:25 am
oneplus watch

OnePlus' Nord branded devices have always been targeted towards mid-range and budget buyers. After successfully rolling out competitive smartphones in the mid-range segment, a recent report claimed that the Nord brand is now exploring ways to get into other markets, such as TWS wireless earphones. It seems that OnePlus is not only working on Nord-branded wireless earbuds but a smartwatch as well.

The report comes from the reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles) who claims that OnePlus has been working on a Nord-branded smartwatch behind the scenes. Not a lot about the smartwatch is known right now, but Brar says that it will be priced between the Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 ($65-$110) price bracket. This price is much lower than the price of OnePlus' first smartwatch.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The leaker speculates that the Nord smartwatch will come with features such as "heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, step count, smartphone notifications, music control, among other things." But nothing is confirmed as of now. Based on the price, we can also speculate that the smartwatch won't run on WearOS, but OnePlus' own smartwatch OS. The leaker, however, is able to confirm that the smartwatch will be introduced alongside the Nord 3 in the second half of this year.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus working on a Nord branded smartwatch? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Android Police

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Accessories

Best clear iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 clear phone cases. We've collected some of the best transparent, rugged, silicone, thin, and light clear cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 11:00 am
Accessories

These are the best iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 phone cases. We've collected some of the best rugged, silicone, thin, and light cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 9:00 am
Phones

iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 are now available

The brand new Apple iPhone SE 2022 and the iPad Air 5th generation are now officially available in the US and other countries. The devices start at $429 and $599, respectively, and you can find them in-store now.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 8:00 am
Android

This is what’s new in Android 13 DP2

Google announced the Android 13 Developer Preview 1 in February, and the company started rolling out Developer Preview 2 yesterday. Here are some of the new features new in Android 13.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 6:32 am