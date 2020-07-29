OnePlus launched its latest mid-range smartphone – the OnePlus Nord – earlier this month, but the phone is currently up for pre-orders only in Asia and Europe, and will hit the US market in a very limited, sort of experimental capacity. However, it appears that fans in the US won’t be left unattended, as OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has assured that a OnePlus Nord-branded phone is coming to the American stores later this year.

“First things first—the OnePlus Nord won’t be available in the US when it goes on sale starting August 4. Pei tells me a Nord-branded phone (not necessarily the same as this) is set to land on US shores later this year, so you don’t have to feel left out for too long”, Julian Chokkattu from WIRED mentioned in his review of the OnePlus Nord.

In one of the promotional videos for the OnePlus Nord, the company mentioned the term ‘OnePlus series’, which hinted that more Nord-branded smartphones might be in the pipeline. There’s even a dedicated OnePlus Nord Series page on the official OnePlus website. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information on the specifications or pricing of the upcoming OnePlus Nord series smartphone headed to the US market.