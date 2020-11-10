OnePlus re-entered the mid-range smartphone segment with the launch of its OnePlus Nord. The device was launched in Europe and India, but it didn’t make its way to the US. Recently, it expanded the series with the launch of two new Nord phones in the budget segment. These two devices were US-specific. Now, a new report claims that the company is prepping to launch another Nord device, the Nord SE.

The latest development comes from Android Central, which reports that the OnePlus Nord SE is being developed under the ‘Ebba’ codename. It is said to support 65W fast charging for its 4,500mAh battery, which might take less than 40 minutes to charge the device fully. On the front might lies an AMOLED panel, which is different from the recently launched LCD-clad Nord N10 5G and N100. There are no details regarding the processor used or the number of cameras.

The report goes on to say that OnePlus hasn’t settled on a launch date for the Nord SE just yet. However, it could launch shortly after the launch of OnePlus 9 next year, which is tipped to launch in March. Usually, OnePlus launches its flagship devices in May. However, the company revealed the OnePlus 8 5G series earlier this year. The smartphones were launched in April. Now, according to industry sources familiar with OnePlus’ launch schedule, the company might unveil its next flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 series in March 2021.

Unlike The Nord N10 5G and N100, the OnePlus Nord SE will be sold in India and the EU. However, it is unlikely to debut in the States. The upcoming phone is said to be closer to the Snapdragon 765G-powered Nord than the N10 5G and N100 in terms of hardware.