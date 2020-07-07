OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei recently confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will employ Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) tech to let users capture blur-free photos and steady videos. Now, a new report from AndroidCentral claims that the upcoming OnePlus mid-ranger will come equipped with four rear cameras.

Talking about each camera, the primary snapper will use a 48MP sensor, although it is unclear if it will be supplied by Samsung or Sony. The main camera will be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro camera. The quad-camera set-up is rounded off by a 2MP portrait lens.

Additionally, teasers have already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will use dual front cameras housed within a pill-shaped punch hole drilled in the top left corner of the display. The main selfie snapper is backed by a 32MP sensor, and it is assisted by an 8MP secondary camera to capture depth information for portrait shots.