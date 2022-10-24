At a time when prices are only increasing, OnePlus unveiled the Nord N300 5G, which is cheaper than its predecessor.

OnePlus just unveiled the new OnePlus Nord N300 5G, a new midranger device that is joining the ever more popular Nord N series of devices, including the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, N100 5G, N20 5G, and the N200 5G. The new affordable device offers premium specifications at an affordable price tag, and it features 33W fast wired charging, a 90Hz HD+ display, and a 48MP snapper on the back.

Building on the success of the Nord N series, OnePlus announced its latest new affordable device, the N300 5G. The device promises a good battery life, premium features, and hardware, as well as an experience that is hard to beat, especially, if it can compete with other devices in the same price segment.

Pricing & Availability

OnePlus revealed that the N300 5G will be available from November 3 at T-Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile in the US. They shared that the OnePlus Nord N300 5G will cost $228, including the 33W fast charger inside the box, which is a bonus nowadays. Considering that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched at $239, it’s great to see the price come down ever so slightly at a time when prices only increase.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is the new latest midranger in the Nord lineup. The new device features "premium specs", and it comes with a 90Hz HD+ display, 33W fast wired charging, and a 48MP camera on the back. View at OnePlus View at T-Mobile

Colors

The new OnePlus Nord N300 5G will be available in a single color, Midnight Jade. The 2021 OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched in a Blue Quantum color, although that doesn’t appear to return in 2022.

Technical Specifications

Category OnePlus Nord N300 5G Operating System Android 13, Oxygen OS Display 6.56-inch, 20:9, 720 x 1,612 resolution, IPS LCD, 90Hz Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 (6nm) Memory 4GB Storage 64GB (UFS 2.2) with microSD card slot Expandable Storage Yes Rear Primary Camera 48MP, ƒ/1.7, PDAF Rear Depth Camera 2MP, ƒ/2.4 Front Camera 16MP (unconfirmed) Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB Type-C 2.0 Audio Stereo Speakers Battery 5,000 mAh, 33W wired charging Water Resistance N/A Materials Glass front, plastic sides and frame Weight N/A Colors Midnight Jade Release Date 3 November 2022 Price From $228

Design

The design of the new OnePlus Nord N300 5G has remained very similar to previous N200 5G device. The phone is still made out of a plastic rear cover, and a plastic frame, and it has a very similar dimension. The camera island on the back has received a slight redesign to better follow the current generation of OnePlus devices. OnePlus also did away with the hole punch cutout, in favor of the old teardrop notch, which is a small downgrade.

The rest of the design is very similar and fits in nicely with the rest of the OnePlus Nord series of smartphones sold in North America.

Display

The display on the N300 is a step down from the N200, which features a 1080p panel. The N300 5G sports a slightly larger, 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz, and with a resolution of HD+, that’s 720 x 1,612. We wish OnePlus had kept the same display and size on this year’s midranger, but it’s likely that the increasing costs made the company reconsider a few key components on this year’s devices.

The display also features a prominent teardrop notch, instead of the slightly more elegant hole punch cutout that could be found on the OnePlus Nord N200 from 2021.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G uses a midrange MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which uses the 6nm technology. It’s an efficient chip, but it appears that OnePlus is shifting its focus from using mid-range, and low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in its Nord series of smartphones. The chip is capable of doing light multitasking, browsing, and even some light gaming on the side.

The N300 also features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and there’s also a microSD card slot to expand it even further, which we rarely see nowadays, even in midranger devices.

Camera

The Nord N300 uses two cameras on the back instead of the three-camera sensor setup we could find on the Nord N200. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with f/1.7 and PDAF, and the secondary is a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s no macro camera on this year’s midranger, and we doubt many users will be missing it.

The OnePlus Nord-series were always aimed as a more budget-friendly option for general users, and the camera performs excellently, considering the low price. We expect the N300 to shoot excellent photos in good lighting conditions and during the daytime, but it remains to be seen how well it performs in low-light conditions and at night.

Battery

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G sports a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is bigger than the Nord N20’s 4,500 mAh cell. Both devices support 33W fast wired charging, and we expect this midranger to be among the fastest charging devices at this low price point.OnePlus didn’t confirm how fast the device would go from flat to 50% or 100%, but we expect it to be within a reasonable timeframe.

What are your thoughts about the new OnePlus Nord N300 5G? Will you consider picking one up? Let us know in the comments below!