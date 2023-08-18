We’re wrapping up today’s deals with an excellent option for anyone looking to get their hands on a new OnePlus device, as the recently launched OnePlus Nord N30 5G is now available for just $270. This budget-friendly smartphone comes packed with a 6.7-inch LCD display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a large 5,000mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, support for 50W fast charging, and a versatile camera setup with a 108MP shooter. The Nord N30 5G normally sells for $300, which means that you can get your new smartphone and score $30 in instant savings.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G $260 $300 Save $40 OnePlus Nord N30 is the company's best budget smartphone to date. It comes with a big 5000mAh battery supporting 50W fast charging. Moreover, it packs a 108MP primary camera sensor along with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz Display and Stereo Speakers as well. $260 at Amazon

Of course, if you’re looking for more alternatives, you can also consider picking up a new OnePlus 11, which comes with the same RAM and storage space, but you get faster charging speeds, a better camera, a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, and more for $650, which means you get to score $50 in instant savings.

The Google Pixel 7a is also on sale, and it is now available with an 11 percent discount, which means that you can take one home for just $444, down from its $499 original metal price tag. The Google Pixel 7 is also seeing some interesting discounts, as it is now available for $449 with 25 percent in instant savings. But if you want to get today’s best deal, then you should check out the Google Pixel 7 Pro, as you can now get yours for $799 after receiving a $200 discount.