OnePlus Nord N200 vs Moto G Power (2022): Which should you buy?

A number of great budget smartphone options are available in the sub-$200 price bracket. Although a number of options are also available from Samsung, Apple, and even Google, in this article, we put down the OnePlus Nord N200 5G and the recently introduced Moto G Power (2022) against each other to see which is the best choice for you.

Design

Albeit the big chin in the front, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G carries a similar design as the past few OnePlus flagships, with a rectangular camera module in the top-left corner and a premium-looking glossy finish. Talking about the glossy-looking finish back, OnePlus has used plastic in the back instead of glass. On the other hand, Moto G Power (2022) looks just like any other Moto smartphone with a black back, a rectangular camera array on the top-left corner, and a dimple with the Moto logo in the middle. Unlike the Nord N200 5G, though, Moto has decided to go with a matte finish on the back.

One key difference between the design of the two smartphones is that the Moto G Power (2022) comes with a bigger chin in comparison to the Nord N200 5G. Another key difference in the design is that the OnePlus Nord N200's front camera sits in a punch-hole cutout located at the top-left corner, while the Moto G Power (2022) comes with a selfie camera in the punch-hole cutout located in the middle.

Looking at buttons and port placement, both the devices come with a USB-C 2.0 port on the bottom. Both the smartphones also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a boon considering most smartphones lack this feature nowadays. On Moto G Power (2022), users will find the fingerprint scanner embedded in the good-old dimple with the Moto logo on the back, while the OnePlus Nord N200 5G comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button on the right.

Display

Moving on the front of two devices, you'll notice that both the smartphones come with a similar display with a big chin and a punch-hole display. However, there are several differences in the display hardware used in the two devices.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 405 PPI. On the other hand, the Moto G Power (2022) features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. However, the Moto smartphone falls behind as it comes with only HD+ resolution and 270 PPI. Another differentiating factor is that the OnePlus Nord comes with an 83.7% screen-to-body ratio, while the Moto G Power comes with a 79.7% screen-to-body ratio. This is primarily due to the bigger chin used in G Power (2022).

On low-end hardware, software tends to lag. Thankfully, both the smartphone makers have decided to include displays that support up to 90Hz refresh rate, which should keep things smooth. While the display size and technology used in both smartphones are almost the same, we're edging a bit towards the OnePlus Nord N200 because of the higher pixel density.

Processor

This is one of the areas where smartphone makers make some compromises to keep the price low. And as expected, both smartphones don't come with a flagship-grade processor. The OnePlus Nord N200 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. This is an octa-core chipset with two Kryo 460 Gold clocked at 2.0 GHz and six Kryo 460 Silver cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

On the other hand, the Moto G Power (2022) comes with the Helio G37 processor from MediaTek. This is also an octa-core chipset, but it features much faster cores in comparison to the Snapdragon 480 5G. While the Snapdragon 480 comes with only two cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, the Helio G37 features four high-performance Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz and four power-efficient Cortex-A53 clocked at 1.8 GHz.

While the processing speed on MediaTek's chipset is faster, the Snapdragon 480 5G wins the game thanks to the type of networks it supports. The Snapdragon 480 5G processor features support for five 5G network bands, while the MediaTek Helio G37 supports LTE only. In addition, it also features a much more powerful GPU and faster LPDDR4X RAM (Helio G37 comes with eMMC storage).

Camera Hardware

The camera hardware is one of the areas where Moto G Power (2022) comes on top. The smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF autofocus. The 50MP sensor is paired with one 2 MP depth and a 2 MP macro lens. The camera also comes equipped with many software features, including Night Mode, Split Screen (that allows you to capture from both the sensors at the same time), Smart Composition (that will enable you to choose between an original shot and an automatically generated image), and more.

The OnePlus Nord N200 also comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. While the camera hardware on the Nord N200 falls short of the Moto G Power, the OnePlus smartphone also comes equipped with a bunch of software features such as AI scene detection and Nightscape that allow users to capture sharp and brilliant images even in low light.

While the rear camera hardware is much better on the Moto smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N200 comes with a slightly better front camera. The Nord N200 is equipped with a 16 MP selfie shooter that is HDR capable. On the other hand, the Moto G Power (2022) comes with only an 8MP front camera sensor.

Battery

Lastly, we come to the battery life of these devices. While both the smartphones feature a 5000 mAh battery cell, the difference is in the type of charging technology they support. The OnePlus Nord N200 is capable of charging at 18W, whereas the Moto G Power (2022) charges at only 10W. Even though there might not be a big difference in the battery life they offer — it all comes down to software optimizations — the difference in charging speed means that you'll probably see the juice of the Nord N200 filling up much faster than the Moto G Power (2022).

Verdict

Choosing between the OnePlus Nord N200 and Moto G Power can be confusing for many, as the devices are priced almost the same and are similar on many fronts. While the Nord N200 holds an advantage in the display and 5G-support segments, the Moto G Power offers a better camera and battery experience if the hardware specifications are to go by.

If you want a future-proof smartphone with 5G capabilities, a flagship-like design, faster charging, and an FHD+ display, the OnePlus Nord N200 is the way to go. However, if you rarely use 5G and would like to save some bucks all while getting better camera hardware, you may consider the Moto G Power (2022).

