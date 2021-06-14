OnePlus is tipped to be working on launching its next budget Nord smartphone in the US. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G launch is imminent, and ahead of the official unveiling, Evan Blass has shared a render and specs sheet of the upcoming device. The latter reveals a modest entry-level smartphone.

According to the leaked specs sheet, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display that supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It measures 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm and weighs 189 grams. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It is tipped to come equipped with 64GB of built-in (UFS 2.1) storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone could run OxygenOS based on Android 11 out of the box.

As per the render, the OnePlus Nord 200 5G seems to feature a glossy build. It sports a triple rear camera setup and a selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. Further, the bezels are minimal, but there is a noticeable chin at the bottom. According to the leak, the Nord N200 5G will come with a 13MP primary camera with EIS support, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front may lie a 16MP selfie shooter. It is said to support photography features such as HDR, macro, portrait mode, pro mode, AI scene detection, timelapse, 720p slow-motion video at 120 fps, and up to 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. It is tipped to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security purposes. Other features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone could be priced below USD 250 in the US.