The OnePlus Nord N200 5G was announced last week as a low-end, affordable Android device with an impressive set of features and no sacrifices. It has quite a few key features, such as a 90Hz refresh rate display and a massive 5000 mAh battery to name a few.

OnePlus has been criticised a lot recently due to the company offering slower than usually software updates to key flagship devices, and delivering security patches months after they have become available. Some of these were not a problem in the past, only in recent times, since the company has started focusing on its high-end, premium flagship devices. It’s unclear what kind of an impact the merger of the Oppo and OnePlus team will bring in the future, but it’s expected to improve the performance of the teams and the quality of updates.

OnePlus has confirmed to 9to5Google that the new Nord N200 5G will provide one major software update, likely to Android 12, given that the device was launched with Android 11. Seeing one major software update for a device that costs this much is the minimum anyone can do, and it’s actually more than what some other companies are able to provide.

When it gets to security updates, OnePlus promises three years of “maintenance updates” to the N200. This will include minor bug fixes and OnePlus’ security patches. It’s important to highlight that OnePlus hasn’t mentioned how often these updates would be scheduled, so it remains to be seen how timely they are going to be.

Looking back at last year’s Nord N10 and N100 devices, we can see that not much has changed since. Both devices were promised to receive Android 11, yet they still haven’t been updated and the security patches have also been late. What do you think of at least one OS update and three “maintenance” updates for a device that costs $239? Let us know in the comments!