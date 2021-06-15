Today, OnePlus has announced its latest and one of most affordable devices, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The new Nord device will be available in North America and will cost only $239. It even has a 90Hz display and a massive 5000mAh battery.

The Nord N200 5G is the latest Nord N series device that is a continuation of OnePlus’ fast and smooth user experience at an even more affordable price. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. As the name suggests, it’s 5G capable, and it’s one of the cheapest devices in its price range to feature it. It has 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, with an expandable card slot.

On the front, the 6.49-inch FHD+ display provides a smooth experience thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a triple camera system, it has a 13MP main sensor that promises great color accuracy for daytime and night shots. The battery is massive at 5000mAh, and OnePlus promises a day’s worth of power on a single charge. Speaking of charging, it charges with an 18W fast charger.

The new OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available for sale in the United States and Canada on OnePlus.com beginning Friday, June 25 at 11 AM ET. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will cost $239.99 USD and $319.99 CAD. It will be available in Blue Quantum color option from OnePlus’ website. In the US, T-Mobile and Metro will also be offering the device directly, as for retailers, Best Buy, Amazon and B&H will also have it in stock.

Just a few days ago, OnePlus unveiled another affordable Nord device, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that is aimed at different regions. What are your thoughts about the Nord N200 5G? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.