OnePlus Nord N20 vs Samsung Galaxy A53: Which should you buy?

Brands like Motorola, TCL, and Samsung have dominated the budget smartphone segment in the United States for quite a while now. With the launch of Nord N200 last year and the launch of Nord N20 5G earlier this year, OnePlus is looking to give these brands some competition in the low-price segment. In this article, we put down the OnePlus Nord N20 5G against the Samsung Galaxy A53 to see which is the best choice for you.

Design

When taking a look at the design of the OnePlus Nord N20, it's quite noticeable that the smartphone doesn't look anything like other OnePlus budget smartphones. The no-curves flat-edge design, matte finish of the back, and bulging camera rings are all new for OnePlus. Even though the company has used plastic on the back, the smartphone is surrounded by a metal frame. When compared to the Galaxy A53, the Nord N20 looks quite striking and attractive.

When taking a look at the design of the Galaxy A53, you'll notice that it isn't very different from the other Galaxy A-series smartphones. This is because the design has been, in fact, left unchanged from the last year. The rectangular camera module still sits on the top left corner with the continuous polycarbonate back sitting over it. Unlike the OnePlus Nord N20, though, the Samsung Galaxy A53 uses a plastic frame instead of metal.

Upon examining the placement of the buttons, you will notice the OnePlus Nord N20 features the power button on the right while the volume rockers are on the left, much like the modern-day iPhones. On the Galaxy A53, though, both the power button and the volume rockers are located on the right-hand side. Lastly, one advantage that Samsung Galaxy A53 has over the OnePlus Nord N20 is that the phone is officially rated IP67 against dust and water while the latter one is not.

Display

Moving on to the display of the two smartphones, you'll notice that the two smartphones come with similar displays with a (slightly) big chin and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Taking a look at the specifications, the OnePlus Nord N20 features a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display. This display boasts FHD+ resolution. However, there is no support for the 120Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus Nord N20. The refresh rate of the display is limited to 60Hz.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a big 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. This display boasts an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims the display's brightness can even go up to 800 nits allowing you to see the screen even in direct sunlight. The Galaxy A53's advantages in terms of specifications continue as it uses Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection, while OnePlus hasn't specified the type of glass used on the Nord N20.

Processor

This is one of the areas where smartphone makers make some compromises to keep the price low. And as expected, both smartphones don't come with a flagship-grade processor. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is powered by Qualcomm's budget Snapdragon 695 5G processor. This is an octa-core chipset with two Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kryo 660 Silver cores clocked at 1.7GHz.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is powered by the company's own Exynos 1280 processor. This is a 5nm node process-based octa-core chipset with two Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 2GHz. While both the processors won't offer performance anywhere close to their pricer siblings, they will "just enough" manage to ensure that the device can handle day-to-day activities and multitasking.

While Samsung Galaxy A53 is available in a number of configurations (with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage), the OnePlus Nord N20 buyers are stuck with the single SKU, i.e., with 128GB internal memory and 6GB of RAM. Both the smartphones with an expandable storage slot.

Camera Hardware

The camera hardware is one of the areas where the Samsung Galaxy A53 comes on top. The Galaxy A53 features a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP primary camera sensor (f/1.8), one 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), a 5MP depth sensor (f/2.4), and a 5MP macro lens (f/2.4). The software on the Galaxy A53 is much improved as it features an all-new Night mode, and a lot of features, such as an object eraser, Photo Remaster, and more, that the flagship Samsung devices come with.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N20 features only a triple-camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor (f/1.8), a 2MP monochrome (f/2.4), and a 2MP macro lens (f/2.4). Yes, there is no ultra-wide sensor on the OnePlus Nord N20. The OnePlus Nord N20 also features a few software tricks, such as AI scene enhancement, auto-HDR, and more.

Nonetheless, the camera advantage for Samsung even continues when it comes to the front camera as the Galaxy A53 features a 32 MP wide-angle selfie camera that is HDR capable. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N20 comes with only a 16 MP front camera sensor.

While you won't be dissatisfied with the camera sensors of both smartphones — they should be more than satisfactory — if you're a photo buff and capture a lot of photos, the Galaxy A53's ultra-wide camera sensor could come in handy in a number of situations. Samsung's optimization and software techniques also give it an edge over the OnePlus Nord N20.

Battery

Focussing on the batteries both the smartphones offer, the OnePlus Nord N20 features a 4500 mAh cell due to its overall smaller body. This battery should last a whole day for most users, but it depends on how OnePlus has optimized the smartphone to function. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has a larger 5000 mAh cell which should easily last a whole day of use.

OnePlus smartphones are known for their fast charging, and it is a similar case here as well. The OnePlus Nord N20 features 33W fast charging that is capable of charging the device to 60% in about half an hour. On the other hand, the Galaxy A53 supports only 25W fast charging. Neither of the two phones supports Qi Wireless Charging due to the plastic back.

Verdict

Choosing between the OnePlus Nord N20 and Samsung Galaxy A53 can be confusing for many, as the devices are priced almost the same and are similar on many fronts. While the Nord N20 offers a better design, OxygenOS, and faster-charging speed, the Samsung Galaxy A53 comes with a better camera, a better battery experience, and display if the hardware specifications are to go by.

If you want a future-proof smartphone with 5G capabilities on all networks (the OnePlus Nord N20 lacks 5G support for AT&T and Verizon), a vibrant display, and an ultra-wide camera, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is the way to go. However, if you rarely use 5G and would like to save some bucks all while getting a better design, a Qualcomm processor, and OxygenOS, you may consider the OnePlus Nord N20 5G.

