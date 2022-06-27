OnePlus Nord N20 5G now available unlocked, still no 5G for AT&T

We have excellent news for everyone interested in getting a new budget-friendly smartphone. OnePlus has once again managed to amaze us with an outstanding 5G-enabled device that won’t break the bank, as the OnePlus Nord N20 5G has been around for a while, but it just got better, as you can now get yours unlocked in the United States and Canada.

You can now get your hands on one of the best bang-for-buck devices on the market, as the new OnePlus Nord 20 5G is already up for grabs at just $299 unlocked. This device comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB built-in storage, which can go up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also features a decent 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a massive 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W Fast Charging, and other great features.

Indeed, you see me covering deals most of the time, which means that I try to focus on some of the best products on the market that won’t be as hard on your wallet. And that’s precisely why I feel you should care about this device, as it arrives with a price tag that would make it go against the likes of the TCL Stylus 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52, Nokia G50 5G, Moto G Stylus, or even the Motorola One 5G Ace.

If we were to compare the OnePlus Nord 20 5G with Nokia’s option, we would find that the same $300 price tag would get you less RAM, a Snapdragon 480 processor, the same storage space, and a triple camera setup that comes with a primary 48MP shooter. In contrast, the Nord N20 5G packs a 64MP primary sensor.

If we move over to Motorola, we will see that the Moto G stylus starts with the same price tag, storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, but just 4GB RAM, and it's limited to 4G support, which is a bummer, and if you want this device with 5G support you would have to cough up $500. Further, the Motorola One 5G Ace comes with the same 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space as the Nord N20 5G, a larger 5,000mAh battery, a 6.7-inch FHD display, and other goodies, but you must remember that this model arrived with a $400 price tag, even though it currently sells for $342 after the latest savings.

Either way, our best match-up comes against the TCL Stylus 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52. TCL’s offering comes with 5G support, a larger display, 128GB storage that you can take up to 2TB with a microSD card, and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and stylus input. However, it gets outperformed by the Nord N20 5G in the RAM, camera, battery size and fast charging departments. Samsung’s alternative packs the same RAM, storage space, and a similar display size that goes up to 6.5-inch with 90Hz refresh rates, and it also packs a 64MP camera sensor. But there’s a catch, as this model usually comes on its international model, meaning that it is a 4G GSM-only device and won’t come with a valid US warranty.

Unfortunately, it’s not a perfect device. Its only downside is the lack of 5G support for AT&T and Verizon, but you would still be able to enjoy 4G speeds and coverage. That being said, I think it is one of the best devices for those looking for a very affordable phone, which also comes with a beautiful design, an AMOLED display, a headphone jack, and other great features. And the only reason I don’t include it in my best deals posts is that it’s not getting any extra discounts. I mean, you can still get yours locked to T-Mobile for $282 if you’re planning to pay it outright, or you can also choose to get it for free with a new line and select a monthly payment plan.