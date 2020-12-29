OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus Nord N100 was released as a budget offering last month. Now, it is receiving a new OxygenOS update that brings various system improvements. The update is available as OxygenOS 10.5.5 in Europe and OxygenOS 10.5.4 in North America. It also brings the latest Android security patch. Like the other updates, this one is rolling out for OnePlus Nord N100 users in batches as well.

The company took to its forum to post the changelog of the OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord N100. It highlights that the update optimizes system power consumption. It also adds a button to the quick settings that let users switch between silent, ringing, and vibration modes. The smartphone is also receiving an improved user experience for the camera app. Plus, it’s also getting improvements in the stability of communication functions as well as optimizations to compatibility with Bluetooth devices.

Coming to fixes, the OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord N100 fixes an issue that makes the phone not wake up under certain circumstances. It also gets a fix for a low probability call noise issue. The OnePlus phone has also started receiving the December 2020 Android security patch. It is also receiving a Google Mobile Services package update to version 09.2020.

The latest OxygenOS update is rolling out gradually for OnePlus Nord N100 users. You can check its availability by going to Settings > System > System Update.

Changelog

  • System
    • Optimized system power consumption in some scenarios
    • Added a quick setting switch to adjust mute, ringtone, and vibration
    • Fixed the issue that the phone cannot wake up under certain circumstances (NA only)
    • Fixed a low probability call noise issue
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
    • Updated GMS package to 2020.09 (NA only)
  • Camera
    • Improved the camera’s shooting experience
  • Network
    • Improve the stability of communication functions
  • Bluetooth
    • Optimize Bluetooth device compatibility (NA only)
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
