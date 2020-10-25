OnePlus Nord marked the company’s re-entry to the mid-range segment. Now, the company is tipped to launch two more smartphones, which are tipped to make their way to the United States. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 could debut in the US market on October 26, that is, tomorrow. Ahead of the rumored launch, specifications of both smartphones have leaked online.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord N100 will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display, and come equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset. Further, it is expected to run on the Android 11-based OxygenOS out of the box.

The smartphone might pack a 5,000mAh battery and stereo speakers. It is said to sport triple rear cameras that consist of a 13MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. On the front may lie an 8MP selfie shooter. The Nord N100 could be made available for around 199 Euros. It might be made available by November 10.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to feature a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a mid-range 5G chipset.

On the optics front, the device could sport a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters. As per the leak, it will pack a 4,300mAh battery and have room for a 3.5mm headphone jack. Earlier rumors have claimed that the company will be targeting a price tag under the $400 mark with the OnePlus Nord N10.