In the past couple of months, we’ve heard multiple rumors of a new OnePlus Nord series device that will be more affordable and is headed to the US market. So far, all we have got is an admission from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei who revealed in an interview back in July that a different variant of the OnePlus Nord is on its way to the US consumers. Now, an AndroidCentral report claims to offer details such as what this phone will be called, how much it costs, and what hardware it will bring to the table.

Starting with the name, the device in question is internally called ‘Billie’ and will debut in the market as OnePlus Nord N10 5G. We don’t have any word on how much it costs, but the report claims that OnePlus is targeting a price tag under the $400 mark, which would directly put it in the same segment as the iPhone SE and the Pixel 4a, both of which have been well-received by the audience.

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will reportedly feature a 6.49-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate as well. It will draw power from the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, which is the first Snapdragon 6xx series processors to offer 5G support. The Qualcomm chip will be accompanied by a healthy 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is tipped to pack four rear cameras. The main camera will use a 64MP sensor, and if true, this will be the highest resolution camera we have seen on any OnePlus smartphone so far. It will sit alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a pair of 2MP sensors, most likely for depth sensing and macro photography. No word on the resolution of the front camera though.