OnePlus re-entered the mid-range segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord this year. Since then, there have been rumors claiming the OnePlus Nord series will get more affordable, and launch in the US market. Plus, according to earlier leaks, two OnePlus Nord phones, including the OnePlus Nord N10 5G could debut in the US market on October 26. Ahead of the rumored launch, specifications of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online.

The latest development comes from popular tipster Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks) who posted the key specifications of OnePlus Nord N10 5G on Voice. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a mid-range 5G chipset. On the optics front, the device could sport a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters. As per the leak, it will pack a 4,300mAh battery and have room for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It could be priced around $400.

Earlier rumors have claimed that the company will be targeting a price tag under the $400 mark with the OnePlus Nord N10. This would make it a Google Pixel 4a and iPhone SE competitor. It might come equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The new leak only reiterates the specs that have been rumored for a while now.

OnePlus Nord N100 is coming too.

Aside from the OnePlus Nord N10, the company could also launch a Nord N100, which might rely on the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It might include a 13MP snapper in its triple rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.52-inch HD display. It might be priced somewhere around the $200 mark. Notably, OnePlus hasn’t teased or revealed any information about the upcoming Nord phones.

