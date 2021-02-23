OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the budget phone from OnePlus is now receiving support for hands-free Amazon Alexa in Europe. You can completely ditch Google Assistant and set Amazon Alexa as the default voice assistant like pretty much any modern Android phone. However, the experience will not be as smooth as the Google counterpart.

The latest development comes from XDA-Developers, which cite a tipster who received an email from Amazon UK stating that his OnePlus Nord N10 5G now has the feature. While the device is still not listed on Amazon UK’s list of Alexa built-in-compatible phones, OnePlus has confirmed to the publication that the feature is indeed rolling out to select European markets. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is getting hands-free Alexa feature in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain and that the integration works for any EU N10 SKUs.

You don’t need to have your phone purchased from the Amazon website in order for the new feature to work. For the unaware, the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 series already have this feature. It allows you to trigger Alexa from any screen as well as while your phone’s screen is off, much like how you can trigger Google Assitant by saying “OK Google” from any screen. To enable this feature, you need to go to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Default apps > Digital assistant app and select Alexa as the default app.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G recently started receiving the February 2021 Android security patch with a new update. It brought an improved 5G quality of connection in some scenarios to provide a better and stable network environment as well as updated the GMS package to December 2020.