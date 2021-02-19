OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the budget phone from OnePlus for the US and Europe is now receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update that comes with the February Android security patch. However, it is still based on Android 10, and there is no information on when Android 11 will arrive. It comes with no new features but includes some improvements and optimizations. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord N100 is also receiving an update with January 2020 Android security patch.

According to a post on OnePlus forums, OnePlus Nord N10 5G’s latest update comes with OxygenOS version 10.5.10. The European version of the phone is getting firmware version 10.5.10.BE89BA. On the other hand, the global version of the phone is getting 10.5.11.BE86AA. It includes an updated Google Mobile Services (GMS) package, and 5G network improvement. Full changelog is mentioned below:

System Adjusted a few feature descriptions Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Updated GMS package to 2020.12

Network Improved 5G quality of connection in some scenarios to provide a better and stable network environment



This is an incremental over-the-air (OTA) updat. It means that the update will be rolled out to a small percentage of OnePlus Nord N10 5G users first. Then, it will be rolled out the masses in a few days. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a mid-range 5G chipset. On the optics front, the device sports a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters. it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and has room for a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB expandable storage.