OnePlus Nord 5G is receiving a new update. It is being rolled out in parts of Europe and North America. The new OxygenOS update brings the latest December security patch for the entry-level smartphone. It also includes a few improvements for camera, mobile network, and system stability. OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE89BA is the version number rolling out in Europe, while North America’s OnePlus Nord 5G is receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE86AA update. It is being rolled out in an incremental manner.

The latest development comes from the official forums where OnePlus announced that it is rolling out a new update for its Nord N10 5G. According to the changeling, the 5G device is receiving the December 2020 Android security patch alongside a bunch of improvements. Moreover, it includes September 2020 Google Mobile Services package. It further optimizes the power consumption of the system and also improves overall system stability. Plus, the camera is receiving an improvement as well. OnePlus says it has improved the shooting experience with the camera of Nord N10 5G.

The update also improves the connection stability of the mobile network to improve the overall experience. As per the forum, the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G update is being rolled out in an incremental manner. It is rolling out to a small number of users as of now, and the company aims to begin a broader rollout in a “few days.” You can check if you’ve received the update by going into Settings. If you’ve received it, we recommend you to install it under a good Wi-Fi connection and with a sufficient battery charge.

Meanwhile, the device is slated to get just one major Android update.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G OxygenOS 10.5.8 Official Changelog

System Optimized power consumption of the system Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12 Updated GMS package to 2020.09 Improved system stability

Camera Improved the shooting experience with the camera

Network Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve the experience

