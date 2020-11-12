OnePlus recently launched two new budget Android devices under the Nord brand. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 were announced for the EU and North American markets. Like other OnePlus smartphones, we expected the new affordable devices to also receive at least two major Android updates, especially when they come pre-loaded with Android 10. But that might not be the case.

The latest development comes from Android Central, which cites a OnePlus spokesperson who reportedly confirmed that there will be only one major Android update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Further, the spokesperson added that OnePlus will continue to take in community feedback to improve the software experience.

“The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices,” the OnePlus spokesperson said.

Typically, OnePlus offers two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. However, that’s not the case with the two new phones.

This comes as a bummer. To recall, these phones were launched after the OnePlus 8T that comes with Android 11 out of the box. The new Nord phones come with Android 10. Hence, one major Android update means that these will be updated to Android 11, and will be forgotten soon after. It would have been acceptable if this update meant an upgrade to Android 12, but that’s not the case.