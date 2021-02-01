While OnePlus is prepping to launch its 9 series earlier than usual, the company is also said to be working on its budget smartphones. OnePlus introduced budget devices under the ‘Nord’ moniker in 2020. Now, it seems like the company will continue its budget Nord lineup in the US. It is tipped that OnePlus is working on the Nord N1 5G. The device could be a successor to the budget Nord N10 5G, which was launched late last year. It is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, and comes equipped with a quad rear cameras.

The latest piece of information comes from tipster Max Jambor, who took to Voice to post about the next OnePlus Nord device. The report goes on to say that the OnePlus Nord N1 5G will be “the direct successor of the Nord N10 5G and thereby continue the budget sub-category of the Nord brand.” As for the launch timeline, the tipster says that it is “very likely that we will have to wait quite a good amount of time” since the Nord N10 5G was launched alongside the Nord N100 in late October. Moreover, the devices came to the US in early January 2021.

For the unaware, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a mid-range 5G chipset. On the optics front, the device sports a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters. it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and has room for a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB expandable storage. The device is priced at $299.