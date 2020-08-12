OnePlus Nord, Prakhar Khanna
OnePlus Nord in Gray Onyx color (Image only for representation)
OnePlus Nord has received a warm reception since its debut, primarily thanks to its appealing design, capable hardware, and more importantly, its affordable price tag. Currently, the phone is only available in two colors – Blue Marble and Onyx Black – but it appears that a third color option might be on its way.

Noted leakster Roland Quandt mentioned in a tweet that OnePlus Nord will soon get a new color option called “Grey Ash”, and that it will hit the shelves at the beginning of October. Shedding more light on the fresh leak, another tipster – Max J. – mentioned that the Grey Ash variant of the OnePlus mid-ranger will flaunt a matte finish.

Unfortunately, we are yet to come across any leaked images that can give us a glimpse of how the upcoming Grey Ash colorway actually looks. Also, it is unclear whether OnePlus will sell this particular variant globally, or if it will be confined to a select few markets.

