OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is all set to go official on July 21. The company is hyping the product by teasing its features one by one. Now, ahead of the launch, renders of the device have leaked online. These come from Evan Blass aka @eveleaks. The OnePlus Nord renders reveal the design of the phone.

We can see a quad rear camera setup arranged in a vertical array. The flash sits adjacent to the first camera. Apart from that, there is the usual OnePlus logo on the back with “ONEPLUS” engraved at the bottom. According to recent leaks. OnePlus Nord will sport a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord will come equipped with an AMOLED display. It is said to house two selfie shooters of 32MP and 8MP. The device has already been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC.  It will retain the alert slider. 

Via: GSMArena

