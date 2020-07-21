OnePlus Nord launch
OnePlus is all set to unveil its mid-range smartphone, Nord. The device will be announced at an AR event. OnePlus Nord launch event begins at 10 AM ET / 7:30 PM IST today, July 21. Here’s how you can watch it.

1. Livestream on OnePlus website

Popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy will be livestreaming the OnePlus Nord AR launch. To watch this live stream, users can click here.

2. Using the OnePlus Nord AR App

Users can also download the OnePlus Nord AR app to experience AR for themselves.

• Download the OnePlus Nord AR App:
Android | iOS
• Install the app and accept permissions necessary for the AR experience.
• Launch the app and follow instructions to set up your avatar and the app.

Now, open the OnePlus Nord AR App at 10 AM ET.
• Follow the instructions on-screen to start the immersive AR experience.
• Make sure you have a good internet connection to have a consistent AR streaming experience.

Users with the physical AR invitation will be able to have a unique hands-on experience of the OnePlus Nord via AR once the launch event ends. This invitation is not needed to watch the launch event.

How to use the OnePlus Nord AR launch invitation

• Scan the QR code on the invite to initiate the WEB AR experience. You can scan the QR code with your native camera app (on Android versions 9 and 10), Google Lens, or any QR code scanner.
• After you load the WEB AR experience, scan the AR invitation to go hands-on with the OnePlus Nord device.

