OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord, which was launched in the mid of 2020 has started receiving a new update. It is also receiving the latest Android security patch alongside several other updates. There is not much else apart from the OnePlus Store and a few bug fixes. The version number of the update for India is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01DA, for Europe, is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01BA and the global version number is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA. It is being rolled out in an incremental manner. This means, the company will test it on a few devices at first, and if it doesn’t find any issues, it will make it available for all.

The new OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord brings the December 2020 Android security patch to the mid-range device. It is also getting the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package. The update also brings along general bug fixes and improves overall system stability. Moreover, Indian users will get an OnePlus Store app. It will allow users to shop for OnePlus products in a more intuitive and convenient way. However, it is not a forced change, and the users can uninstall the app.

Currently, the new OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord is reaching a small percentage of users before a wider rollout. The OnePlus Nord users who haven’t received a notification can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. We recommend you have a sufficient battery charge and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update.

Changelog

  • System
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
    • Updated GMS package to 2020.09
    • General bug fixes and improved stability
  • OnePlus Store
    • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled) – IN only
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Amazon Luna
Amazon Luna cloud gaming service comes to Android
It is compatible with Android 9 or higher and Chrome version 86 or newer.
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21+ Might Disappoint? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series, an iPad Pro with mini-LED display, and more.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 series appears in official renders, offers us the best look at its design
The Galaxy S21 will use plastic on the rear panel, while Galaxy S21+ and its Ultra sibling will reportedly rock a glass and metal build.