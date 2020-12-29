OnePlus Nord, which was launched in the mid of 2020 has started receiving a new update. It is also receiving the latest Android security patch alongside several other updates. There is not much else apart from the OnePlus Store and a few bug fixes. The version number of the update for India is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01DA, for Europe, is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01BA and the global version number is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA. It is being rolled out in an incremental manner. This means, the company will test it on a few devices at first, and if it doesn’t find any issues, it will make it available for all.

The new OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord brings the December 2020 Android security patch to the mid-range device. It is also getting the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package. The update also brings along general bug fixes and improves overall system stability. Moreover, Indian users will get an OnePlus Store app. It will allow users to shop for OnePlus products in a more intuitive and convenient way. However, it is not a forced change, and the users can uninstall the app.

Currently, the new OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord is reaching a small percentage of users before a wider rollout. The OnePlus Nord users who haven’t received a notification can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. We recommend you have a sufficient battery charge and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update.

Changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12 Updated GMS package to 2020.09 General bug fixes and improved stability

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled) – IN only

