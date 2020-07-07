The suspense and speculation is finally over. OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Nord is launching in India on July 21. In OnePlus’ words, it will be the world’s first AR smartphone launch that can be witnessed live using the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

OnePlus Nord’s launch event kicks off at 7:30pm in India. To watch it live, all you have to do is install the app, grant it the necessary permissions, and follow the on-screen instructions ahead of the launch event to experience the whole thing in AR. You can also tune in to the OnePlus Nord Instagram account (@oneplus.nord) and Amazon.in page to get a physical AR invitation to check out the OnePlus Nord in AR at your home.

Notably, pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord kick off on July 15 in India via Amazon at Rs. 499. Those who pre-order the device will get a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise. And those who complete the purchase before August 31 will get a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 headphones and a phone cover.