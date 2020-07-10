OnePlus Nord is all set to be launched on July 21. Leading up to the launch, the company is building up hype with its teasers. However, leaks won’t stop coming. The latest one reveals the phone’s specifications. It comes from popular tipster Evan Blass. He says it was sent by a tipster and that it was taken from a virtual presentation.

Display and Storage

According to the image, OnePlus Nord will feature a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a PPI of 408. The company has already confirmed that its upcoming phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Further, the device is said to be made available in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.





OnePlus Nord: Camera

While the camera information had already leaked, the latest development reveals the sensors used by OnePlus Nord. It will come equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX616 f/2.45 primary front-facing camera that is paired with an 8MP f/2.45 wide-angle camera with a field of view of 105°. On the rear lies a 48MP Sony IMX586 with an f/1.75 aperture size with OIS. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with 119° field of view and a 5MP f/2.4 depth and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera.

Battery and more

According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is claimed to come with NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 2×2 MIMO, and linear motor vibration. As for the battery, it is said to pack a 4115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T, which is the same as OnePlus’ latest flagship. Moreover, the upcoming phone could come in three color variants called Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash. It is said to weigh 185 grams.

Source: Twitter