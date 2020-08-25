OnePlus Nord, Prakhar Khanna
OnePlus Nord in Gray Onyx color (Image only for representation)
OnePlus has already pushed out two software updates to its month-old OnePlus Nord. Now, it is rolling out a third software update, OxygenOS 10.5.5. It brings improvements to the performance of the macro camera, fixes some system issues, and more.

The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for OnePlus Nord brings an improved volume adjustment interface. It fixes system reboot issue when free-form is enabled and OnePlus Notes always running in the background. Moreover, the update improves image clarity of front camera in low light and the image clarity of macro camera.

Here’s the complete changelog for OxygenOS 10.5.5 for the OnePlus Nord:

  • System
    • Improved volume adjustment interface
    • Fixed system reboot issue when free-form is enabled
    • Fixed issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background
  • Camera
    • Improved image clarity of front camera in low light
    • Improved image clarity of macro camera
    • Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of macro camera
  • Power
    • Improved general power consumption
    • Improved charging experience
