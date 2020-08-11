We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus Nord is receiving a new update. The OxygenOS 10.5.4 update brings improvements to low-light selfies and macro camera photos. Like other updates, it is being rolled out in a phased manner. The update should reach all OnePlus Nord users in a few days.

According to the changelog, the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update brings camera improvements to OnePlus Nord. Further, the camera quality for video calls has been improved as well. Plus, color accuracy and white balance have also been improved for low light selfies that theoretically will result in better selfies in darker environments.

Coming to the macro camera, the company has improved vibrancy and color accuracy that is expected to improve its overall performance. The launch speed of the Gallery app has been improved too. Moreover, an issue that caused background music to pause when opening the front camera has been fixed as well.

