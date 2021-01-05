OnePlus recently revealed that it will be rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update for its OnePlus Nord and the 7/7T series soon. Now, it has started rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord. This is the first Open Beta build for the device. It brings a plethora of improvements and updates to the current OS.
The OnygenOS 11 Open beta update for OnePlus Nord brings an updated Android 11 version. It gets a fresh new UI visual design that brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. The company has also optimized the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience. There are new additions to ambient display that gets a new Insight clock style. OnePlus has also added 10 new clock styles for its ambient display.
The new update brings a shortcut key for Dark Mode that you can find by pulling down the quick setting. The whole changelog is mentioned below.
Full Changelog:
- System
- Update to Android 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience
- Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
- Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
- Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
- Gallery
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
- Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster
Source: OnePlus Forums