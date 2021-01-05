OnePlus recently revealed that it will be rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update for its OnePlus Nord and the 7/7T series soon. Now, it has started rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord. This is the first Open Beta build for the device. It brings a plethora of improvements and updates to the current OS.

The OnygenOS 11 Open beta update for OnePlus Nord brings an updated Android 11 version. It gets a fresh new UI visual design that brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. The company has also optimized the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience. There are new additions to ambient display that gets a new Insight clock style. OnePlus has also added 10 new clock styles for its ambient display.

The new update brings a shortcut key for Dark Mode that you can find by pulling down the quick setting. The whole changelog is mentioned below.

Full Changelog:

System Update to Android 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



Source: OnePlus Forums