OnePlus recently revealed that it will be rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update for its OnePlus Nord and the 7/7T series soon. Now, it has started rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord. This is the first Open Beta build for the device. It brings a plethora of improvements and updates to the current OS.

The OnygenOS 11 Open beta update for OnePlus Nord brings an updated Android 11 version. It gets a fresh new UI visual design that brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. The company has also optimized the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience. There are new additions to ambient display that gets a new Insight clock style. OnePlus has also added 10 new clock styles for its ambient display.

The new update brings a shortcut key for Dark Mode that you can find by pulling down the quick setting. The whole changelog is mentioned below.

Full Changelog:

  • System
    • Update to Android 11 version
    • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
    • Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience
  • Ambient Display
    • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
    • Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
    • Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
  • Dark Mode
    • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
    • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
  • Shelf
    • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
    • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
  • Gallery
    • Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
    • Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

Source: OnePlus Forums

