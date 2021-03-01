OnePlus Nord has started receiving the Android 11 update with OxygenOS 11. It comes almost two months after the first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord went live in January. The new update also brings some optimizations, and improvements.

The Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord also brings brand new UI design. It includes a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. It also optimises the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience. The ambient display is getting some new features as well. It gets new Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. There is also a new Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject’s outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen.

The Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord also brings shortcut key for Dark Mode. It now supports automatically turn on feature & customize time range for AOD. Mentioned below is the full changelog of the update.

Full Changelog:

System Update to Android 11 version The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display) Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject’s outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf Brand new shelf UI Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect

Gallery Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience



