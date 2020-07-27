We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OnePlus Nord, the company’s highly anticipated mid-ranger is now out and has received acclaim for its overall package that comes at a rather competitive price point. Now, Zack of JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has put the OnePlus Nord through his customary durability test and the phone fared well, except for the bend test.

When put through the stress, the OnePlus Nord’s frame cracked just beneath the volume button, while the inner display on the front also gave up after being pushed a little further. The reason is that the OnePlus Nord’s frame is made of plastic, while the more premium OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro boast of a sturdier metallic frame.

Notably, the rear glass panel and the layer of Gorilla Glass on the front remained intact. The OnePlus also performed well during the scratch test. But do keep in mind that the scratch and bend tests in the video above border on the extreme levels of stress and do not necessarily represent real-life use case scenarios, which means your OnePlus Nord will remain in one piece on a day-to-day basis.

