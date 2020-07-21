OnePlus Nord, Prakhar Khanna
OnePlus Nord has finally been unveiled. It was launched at the AR launch event earlier today. It features a 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FluidAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. It comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The company says OnePlus Nord will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord supports Bluetooth 5.1, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and AAC. The company says that it features “Super linear speakers”. It packs a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

The phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It can record 4K video at 30 FPS, 1080p videos at 30/60 FPS, and Super Slow Motion 1080p videos at 240 FPS. The camera features include CINE spect ratio recording, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape RAW image filters, and more. Here’s all you need to know about the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord specifications

Display6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FluidAMOLED
408 PPI, 90Hz refresh rate,
20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x
Storage64GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.75) Sony IMX586 with OIS & EIS
8MP (f/2.25) ultrawide with 119° FoV
5MP (f/2.4) depth
2MP (f/2.4) macro

Front: 32MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX616
8MP (f/2.45) ultrawide with 105° FoV
Battery4115mAh with 30W fast charging
OSOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10
PortsUSB 2.0, Type-C, Dual nano-SIM slot
Sensors

In-display fingerprint, Accelerometer,
Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor,
Proximity sensor, Sensor core

OnePlus Nord price, availability and sale date

StorageColorsPriceAvailabilitySale date
6GB + 64GBGray Onyx24999 INRIndia onlyEarly September
8GB + 128GBBlue Marble
Gray Onyx		379 GBP
399 Euros
27999 INR		India, EuropeAugust 4
12GB + 256GBBlueMarble
Gray Onyx		469 GBP
499 Euros
29999 INR		India, EuropeAugust 4

OnePlus will be holding an online pop-up event for the OnePlus Nord starting [10:30 am ET] July 21. This virtual event will give users a chance to purchase Nord ahead of general sales–there will also be a selection of merchandise for those who successfully purchase a OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Box.

The Nord will be available on www.nord.onepus.com beginning August 4 in Europe and India.

OnePlus Nord launch availability

The OnePlus Nord will be made available in the following countries as for now. It will go on sale in two color options, namely, Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

IndiaHong Kong SAR (China)Malaysia
AustriaGreecePortugal
BelgiumHungaryRussia
BulgariaIrelandSlovakia
CroatiaItalySlovenia
Czech RepublicLatviaSpain
DenmarkLithuaniaSweden
EstoniaLuxembourgUnited Kingdom
FinlandMalta
FranceNetherlands
GermanyPoland

Blue Marble:

Gray Onyx:

Nord cases:

