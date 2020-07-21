OnePlus Nord has finally been unveiled. It was launched at the AR launch event earlier today. It features a 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FluidAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. It comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The company says OnePlus Nord will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord supports Bluetooth 5.1, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and AAC. The company says that it features “Super linear speakers”. It packs a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

The phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It can record 4K video at 30 FPS, 1080p videos at 30/60 FPS, and Super Slow Motion 1080p videos at 240 FPS. The camera features include CINE spect ratio recording, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape RAW image filters, and more. Here’s all you need to know about the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord specifications

Display 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FluidAMOLED

408 PPI, 90Hz refresh rate,

20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 Cameras Rear: 48MP (f/1.75) Sony IMX586 with OIS & EIS

8MP (f/2.25) ultrawide with 119° FoV

5MP (f/2.4) depth

2MP (f/2.4) macro



Front: 32MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX616

8MP (f/2.45) ultrawide with 105° FoV Battery 4115mAh with 30W fast charging OS OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10 Ports USB 2.0, Type-C, Dual nano-SIM slot Sensors



In-display fingerprint, Accelerometer,

Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor,

Proximity sensor, Sensor core

Storage Colors Price Availability Sale date 6GB + 64GB Gray Onyx 24999 INR India only Early September 8GB + 128GB Blue Marble

Gray Onyx 379 GBP

399 Euros

27999 INR India, Europe August 4 12GB + 256GB BlueMarble

Gray Onyx 469 GBP

499 Euros

29999 INR India, Europe August 4

OnePlus will be holding an online pop-up event for the OnePlus Nord starting [10:30 am ET] July 21. This virtual event will give users a chance to purchase Nord ahead of general sales–there will also be a selection of merchandise for those who successfully purchase a OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Box.

The Nord will be available on www.nord.onepus.com beginning August 4 in Europe and India.

OnePlus Nord launch availability

The OnePlus Nord will be made available in the following countries as for now. It will go on sale in two color options, namely, Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

India Hong Kong SAR (China) Malaysia Austria Greece Portugal Belgium Hungary Russia Bulgaria Ireland Slovakia Croatia Italy Slovenia Czech Republic Latvia Spain Denmark Lithuania Sweden Estonia Luxembourg United Kingdom Finland Malta France Netherlands Germany Poland

