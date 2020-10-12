OnePlus Nord special variant

OnePlus Nord is getting a new color variant soon. The company is teasing the launch of a OnePlus Nord Special Edition. According to the teasers, it looks like the upcoming variant could sport a Sandstone back. For reference, the smartphone is currently selling in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colors.

As per the image teased by OnePlus Twitter account, we expect a Sandstone model as the Oneplus logo is surrounded by stones. The special edition of OnePlus Nord will be launching on October 14. The image is captioned, “Beauty is everywhere. Find it with OnePlusNord. Know More October 14.”

The last OnePlus phone to sport a Sandstone finish was the OnePlus 2. The company shifted to metal design and then glass, However, the company is still selling Sandstone cases for its smartphones including the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus Nord special edition is likely to ditch the Gorilla Glass 5 back panel in favor of the Sandstone finish. It could be launched on October 14 alongside the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus Nord specifications

Display6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FluidAMOLED
408 PPI, 90Hz refresh rate,
20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x
Storage64GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.75) Sony IMX586 with OIS & EIS
8MP (f/2.25) ultrawide with 119° FoV
5MP (f/2.4) depth
2MP (f/2.4) macro

Front: 32MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX616
8MP (f/2.45) ultrawide with 105° FoV
Battery4115mAh with 30W fast charging
OSOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10
PortsUSB 2.0, Type-C, Dual nano-SIM slot
Sensors
In-display fingerprint, Accelerometer,
Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor,
Proximity sensor, Sensor core
