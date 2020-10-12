OnePlus Nord is getting a new color variant soon. The company is teasing the launch of a OnePlus Nord Special Edition. According to the teasers, it looks like the upcoming variant could sport a Sandstone back. For reference, the smartphone is currently selling in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colors.

As per the image teased by OnePlus Twitter account, we expect a Sandstone model as the Oneplus logo is surrounded by stones. The special edition of OnePlus Nord will be launching on October 14. The image is captioned, “Beauty is everywhere. Find it with OnePlusNord. Know More October 14.”

The last OnePlus phone to sport a Sandstone finish was the OnePlus 2. The company shifted to metal design and then glass, However, the company is still selling Sandstone cases for its smartphones including the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus Nord special edition is likely to ditch the Gorilla Glass 5 back panel in favor of the Sandstone finish. It could be launched on October 14 alongside the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus Nord specifications