OnePlus Nord was launched last week in two color options, Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. Now, a new rumor has it that the company could be preparing a third color variant of the handset. It is said to be called “Gray Ash.” The color variant has appeared in the pre-installed Engineering Mode app that is available within OxygenOS custom ROM.

The latest development was reported by XDA Developers as one of its forum members discovered the Gray Ash color version while analyzing the latest version of the Engineering Mode app within OxygenOS. Moreover, this isn’t the first time that we are hearing about the “Gray Ash” color variant.

The unannounced version was shared by tipster Evan Blass in a leaked slide. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed whether the Gray Ash OnePlus Nord will be available across all its existing markets or limited to a certain region.

OnePlus Nord specifications