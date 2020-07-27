OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord was launched last week in two color options, Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. Now, a new rumor has it that the company could be preparing a third color variant of the handset. It is said to be  called “Gray Ash.” The color variant has appeared in the pre-installed Engineering Mode app that is available within OxygenOS custom ROM.

The latest development was reported by XDA Developers as one of its forum members discovered the Gray Ash color version while analyzing the latest version of the Engineering Mode app within OxygenOS. Moreover, this isn’t the first time that we are hearing about the “Gray Ash” color variant.

The unannounced version was shared by tipster Evan Blass in a leaked slide. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed whether the Gray Ash OnePlus Nord will be available across all its existing markets or limited to a certain region.

OnePlus Nord specifications

Display6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) FluidAMOLED
408 PPI, 90Hz refresh rate,
20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x
Storage64GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.75) Sony IMX586 with OIS & EIS
8MP (f/2.25) ultrawide with 119° FoV
5MP (f/2.4) depth
2MP (f/2.4) macro

Front: 32MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX616
8MP (f/2.45) ultrawide with 105° FoV
Battery4115mAh with 30W fast charging
OSOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10
