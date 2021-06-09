Tomorrow will be a great day for every OnePlus fan. The company will reveal its new budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE in an official event that was announced by OnePlus India last Tuesday. However, you don’t need to wait that long. A new leak has revealed the device in all its glory, and it also reveals some of its key features in what seems to be an official promo video.

Evan Blass has shared some interesting material about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE that’s scheduled to launch tomorrow. He managed to get his hands on what seems to be official promo materials of the device, which starts by showing us that this new midranger will arrive in three different color options, including silver, Black, and Blue. These images also reveal that we will get a triple camera setup on the back and a punch-hole display that will accommodate the selfie camera on the top left corner. However, the most important leak comes as an official promo video detailing the key features of the OnePlus Nord CE.

OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G pic.twitter.com/9ovnqoXxKL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021

The Promo video reveals that the new OnePlus Nord CE or Core Edition 5G comes with Warp Charge 30T Plus, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor, and a 64MP primary sensor on its triple camera setup, and a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rates. We will also get a slimmer design, as the phone is just 7.9mm thick. Other features include an Always On Display and a massive 4,500 mAh battery, but maybe the best part is that we will also get a headphone jack.

Previous information suggests that the new OnePlus Nord CE may arrive with 6GB or 8GB RAM, and we could get 64GB or 128GB storage space. The primary 64MP camera sensor may also be joined in the back by an 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Source GSM Arena