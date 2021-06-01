OnePus Nord
OnePlus Nord (Image only for representation)

OnePlus chief Pete Lau recently confirmed that a new mid-ranger called OnePlus Nord CE 5G is in the pipeline and will debut soon. Soon after, a few leaks revealing the key specs of the next OnePlus offering surfaced online. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will make its debut on June 10 in India.

Amazon India has also started teasing the phone’s arrival with a quiz, which has also shed light on some of its key hardware details (via 91Mobiles). Amazon’s quiz has revealed that the OnePlus Nord will come equipped with 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, more memory configurations will be on the table as well. Moreover, the phone will be available in a Charcoal Ink shade, but more color options will likely be on the table as well.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. On the front, the OnePlus offering will come equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, however, details such as resolution figures, brightness output, and front camera housing style (hole-punch or notch) are still under the wraps.

Coming to the camera hardware, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It will be headlined by a 64MP primary camera, sitting alongside two more cameras – most likely a macro shooter and a depth sensor. In comparison, the first-gen OnePlus Nord offered a quad rear camera setup.

For selfie and video calling duties, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will reportedly come equipped with a 16MP front camera. This is yet another downgrade, as the original OnePlus Nord offered a dual front-facing camera setup consisting of a 32MP primary camera and an 8MP snapper for wide-angle photography.

OnePlus has hinted that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G – where CE stands for Core Edition – will essentially retain the core highlights of the OnePlus Nord, but will be available at an even more affordable price point. As mentioned above, the OnePlus Nord 5G will be available in India, and will also make its way to a handful of European markets as well.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

