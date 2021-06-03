OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that a new mid-ranger called OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The company later revealed it will be announcing the device on June 10. The device is already confirmed to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Now, more details of the device have emerged online. The upcoming Nord phone is tipped to have a plastic build, and offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G is rumored to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Instead of a 120Hz refresh rate like the OnePlus 9 series, it will offer a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the screen will also house an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cutout. It could have a full plastic build, meaning that the frame as well as the back panel, will be made up of polycarbonate, as per the report.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is already confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 750 chipset. It is tipped to come equipped with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It won’t be UFS 3.0 standard. On the optics front, the device could offer a 64MP triple rear camera setup. It might have an OmniVision primary sensor that will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Plus, you’ll get a 2MP depth sensor, says the report. On the front might lie a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,115mAh found on the original Nord. Further, the CE could have support for 30W fast charging, which is tipped to be called Warp Chart 30T. As per the shared teasers, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G looks to have abandoned the much-beloved OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider.