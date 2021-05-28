OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone – the OnePlus Nord CE 5G – early next month. Now, details about the upcoming phone’s core specifications have surfaced online. And from the looks of it, OnePlus appears to have another solid mid-ranger under its belt that will sell by bucketloads if priced well.

OnePlus Nord CE will pack three rear cameras, compared to four snappers on its predecessor

As per a report from AndroidCentral, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Launched in September last year, the aforementioned Qualcomm chip is based on the 8nm process and employs the Kryo 570 core. Notably, it brings an AI-based noise suppression tech to the table and supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G bands.

The report also mentions that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will pack a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, additional details such as brightness output and resolution are still under the wraps. Given the company’s preferred design language for its recent smartphones, the upcoming Nord-series mid-ranger will likely go with the hole-punch aesthetics.

In the imaging department, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64MP main snapper. However, details about the remaining two sensors are still a mystery. Interestingly, the original OnePlus Nord offered a quad rear camera setup.

Selfie and video calls, on the other hand, will reportedly be handled by a 16MP front camera. If true, this would be another downgrade, as the first-gen OnePlus Nord offered a dual front-facing camera array consisting of a 32MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G – where CE stands for ‘Core Edition’ – is set to make its official debut on June 10 and will be available in India as well as a few European markets. “We have distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a few extra features to create a great everyday phone at an even more affordable price,” OnePlus chief Pete Lau was quoted as saying by TechRadar regarding the upcoming device.