The Nord lineup seems like a great success for OnePlus, and the company has just unveiled the new affordable device, called OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The new low-end device is 5G capable and offers some great specifications for its price – including the much beloved 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you’re wondering, the CE stands for Core Edition as the smartphone aims to deliver all the same features and performance as its high-end, flagship devices. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a large 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The software is OnePlus’ OxygenOS, based on Android 11. As for specifications, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and 8GB/12GB RAM. Storage is based on the memory configuration and there are either 128GB or 256GB storage options available.

The camera on the back includes three sensors. It has a 64MP f/1.8 aperture main sensor, as well as an 8MP 119-degree ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera on the front is 16MP.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery, and it also supports OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charger. Thanks to the 30W charger, the company promises 70% charge in just 30 minutes, that’s very respectable for a phone at this price range.

The Nord CE 5G will be available in India, mainland Europe and the Middle East from June 21 at OnePlus.com. It will come in three colors, including Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray. Do note however, the Silver Ray option is limited to the 12GB/256GB model. Pricing starts at £299 (~$420 USD) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB will set you back £369 (~$520 USD). We don’t yet know if the phone will be sold in the US at this time. Are you impressed by the new OnePlus device? Let us know in the comments.