OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be unveiled on February 17

Previous rumors suggested the new midranger OnePlus Nord CE 2 would be released on February 11, but we now know that it will be officially unveiled on February 17. OnePlus shared a few teaser images, and videos confirming the previously seen renders images of the design and camera layout on the smartphone.

In the video teaser, we get a glimpse of the upcoming design, which is all-around very similar to what we’ve come to expect from OnePlus. OnePlus Nord CE 2 will have a rounded design with curved edges. The teaser confirms the left-side volume rocker and the right-side power button.

The render confirms the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, which will be placed on the top-left corner on the supposedly 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which will also have a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. While none of the specifications have been confirmed yet, OnePlus has generously gone ahead and confirmed that the device would keep the 3.5mm headphone jack, and support 65W SuperVOOC fast wired charging.

The camera layout and design on the back look slightly different from the renders images, and it appears to be a seamless design, close to the OnePlus 10 Pro and Galaxy S22 series. There will be at least two camera sensors, and there may be an additional one; the primary is supposedly a 64MP OmniVision sensor, there’ll also be an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera.

OnePlus also teased two new smart TVs, which are supposed to be the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The new TVs will feature a bezel-less design, colorful display, and seamless connectivity with smartphones, earphones, and other technology products. All of the new devices will reportedly run Android TV 11. OnePlus will announce the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 on February 17 at 8:30 am ET alongside the new smart TVs.